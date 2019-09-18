Rayalaseema’s irrigation needs ignored, alleges CPI

The CPI has held responsible the successive governments in Andhra Pradesh for the utter neglect to the irrigation needs of Rayalaseema region.

In an interactive session with the media here on Tuesday after inspecting the progress of the Tungabhadra High Level Canal in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, CPI State Secretariat member G. Obulesu demanded that the State government released ₹350 crore to ₹400 crore needed for completion of the modernisation works.

‘Agitation soon’

“If Tungabhadra Board could complete the works in a stretch 105 km in a year, what was holding our government back from completing the project which would ensure irrigation water to the farmers of the drought-prone region?” he asked. Party district secretary D. Jagadeesh said the CPI would launch an agitation soon to ensure that Rayalaseema got its due.

Criticising the precious TDP government for not acting on contractors in getting the irrigation projects in Rayalaseema completed as per the schedule, the CPI leaders said the YSRCP government did not pay attention to the issue and the Irrigation Minister never bothered to visit the district.

Quoting the HLC engineers, the CPI State committee member pointed out that meagre amounts were sanctioned in the budget after the first three years which was delaying the project. Mr. Obulesu sought increasing the intake capacity at Pothyreddypadu to 12,000 cusecs so that 150 tmcft of Krishna water could be brought to Rayalaseema districts.