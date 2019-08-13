Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema will become Ratnala Seema, says KCR

MLA R.K. Roja receiving Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Nagari in Chittoor district .

MLA R.K. Roja receiving Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Nagari in Chittoor district .   | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDR_KUMAR

TS CM has luncheon meet with Roja at her Nagari residence

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday observed that utilisation of the Godavari waters for the development of Rayalaseema and to make it into ‘Ratnala seema’ is need of the hour. He said he was committed to cooperating with the Andhra Pradesh government in the prudential tapping of the Godavari waters and to prevent it from draining into the sea.

He was speaking to reporters at Nagari town in the district, after having lunch with the APIIC chief and local MLA R.K. Roja at her residence, along with his family members. Earlier, his entourage had darshan of Athi Varadarajaswamy at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

Linking of projects

Chandrasekhar Rao said that the ambitious project of linking the water projects through the Godavari would be a reality soon. “It is a phenomenal achievement of the joint efforts of myself and Jagan Mohan Reddy (AP Chief Minister) that had not been done for seven decades. Rayalaseema would be made into Rathanala Seema,” he said.

Without making any direct reference to political opponents, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the interlinking of water projects with Godavari would be completed at any cost, “though some persons may not be able to digest the development.”

Their conspiracies and hurdles would not stand before the commitment, he said.

