February 05, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KURNOOL

Senior sportperson B. Ramanjaneyulu was unanimously elected Kurnool District Olympic Association president, while Ahmad Sharif was made general secretary.

Delegates from 34 different sports and games associations, including athletics, basketball, football, handball, volleyball, table tennis and weightlifting, elected the new body here on Sunday.

The election officer D. Minnella announced the names of the 19 members elected for the executive committee for a four-year term.