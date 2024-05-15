Ramakrishna Mission’s summer camp ‘Samskara Sibiram’ concludes in Tirupati

Apart from Vedic hymns, music, dance, yoga, floral garland-making and allied skills, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama’s fortnight-long summer camp ‘Samskara Sibiram’ that concluded here on Wednesday, was aimed at helping the participating school children gain soft skills and learn teamwork, among others.

At the closing ceremony, Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi appreciated the Mission’s initiative in helping children identify their core skills and improvise on the same. “The camp helped children trace their roots and follow India’s rich culture and tradition,” she said.

Ramakrishna Mission secretary Swamy Sukritananda Maharaj said that the camp attempted to acquaint young children with the ‘real world’ outside of their mobile phone screens.

Mission president (management committee) P.V. Reddy said: “We Indians have excelled in getting ranks and securing jobs across the globe, but have moved far away from value-based education. The present generation has to go the extra mile to adopt a Dharmic way of life.”

Spiritual books and bulky-sized dictionaries were also distributed to the participating children to encourage them to get into the habit of reading.