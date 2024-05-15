GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ramakrishna Mission’s summer camp ‘Samskara Sibiram’ concludes in Tirupati

The camp helped children trace their roots and follow India’s rich culture and tradition, says SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi

Published - May 15, 2024 07:51 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Apart from Vedic hymns, music, dance, yoga, floral garland-making and allied skills, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama’s fortnight-long summer camp ‘Samskara Sibiram’ that concluded here on Wednesday, was aimed at helping the participating school children gain soft skills and learn teamwork, among others.

At the closing ceremony, Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi appreciated the Mission’s initiative in helping children identify their core skills and improvise on the same. “The camp helped children trace their roots and follow India’s rich culture and tradition,” she said.

Ramakrishna Mission secretary Swamy Sukritananda Maharaj said that the camp attempted to acquaint young children with the ‘real world’ outside of their mobile phone screens.

Mission president (management committee) P.V. Reddy said: “We Indians have excelled in getting ranks and securing jobs across the globe, but have moved far away from value-based education. The present generation has to go the extra mile to adopt a Dharmic way of life.”

Spiritual books and bulky-sized dictionaries were also distributed to the participating children to encourage them to get into the habit of reading.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.