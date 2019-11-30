Ramajogayya Sastry receives Gurajada award

Noted lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry was presented the ‘Gurajada Visishta Puraskaram’ at a function organised by the Gurjada Samskrutika Samakhya here on Saturday. Former MP Botcha Jhansi, MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, and noted actor and writer Tanikella Bharani presented the award to him. Mr. Sastry, who has penned more than 1,200 songs for various Telugu films, was given the award for his contribution to Telugu literature. Samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju and general secretary Kapuganti Prakash were present.