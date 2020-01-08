Rally taken out to promote book reading

Scores of bibliophiles and children took out a rally in the city on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ongoing 31st Vijayawada Book Festival. A.P. Official Language Commission Chairperson Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad led the rally and former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar and others, including students of various schools, took part in the rally carrying messages that promote book reading.

Children, who dressed up in various attires including early man, freedom fighters and people of different ethnic groups, stood as an attraction of the rally.

‘Divya Veda Vani’

Also, a huge book ‘Divya Veda Vani’ displayed while being taken on an ambari (toy elephant) attracted passers-by. The book was published by Veda Dharma Prachara Trust, Hyderabad.

Later, a talk session presided by MLC V. Balasubramanyam on the topic for the day ‘Gandhi’s relevance to the present society’ at the C. Raghavachari literary dais on the book festival premises was organised.