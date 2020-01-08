Andhra Pradesh

Rally taken out to promote book reading

Children in different attires taking part in the awareness rally conducted on the sidelines of ongoing 31st Vijayawada Book Festival at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Children in different attires taking part in the awareness rally conducted on the sidelines of ongoing 31st Vijayawada Book Festival at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

more-in

Children in various attires draw attention

Scores of bibliophiles and children took out a rally in the city on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ongoing 31st Vijayawada Book Festival. A.P. Official Language Commission Chairperson Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad led the rally and former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar and others, including students of various schools, took part in the rally carrying messages that promote book reading.

Children, who dressed up in various attires including early man, freedom fighters and people of different ethnic groups, stood as an attraction of the rally.

‘Divya Veda Vani’

Also, a huge book ‘Divya Veda Vani’ displayed while being taken on an ambari (toy elephant) attracted passers-by. The book was published by Veda Dharma Prachara Trust, Hyderabad.

Later, a talk session presided by MLC V. Balasubramanyam on the topic for the day ‘Gandhi’s relevance to the present society’ at the C. Raghavachari literary dais on the book festival premises was organised.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
books and literature
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 12:46:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rally-taken-out-to-promote-book-reading/article30507248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY