Rajat Bhargava, Valaven get new postings

The government on Wednesday posted Rajat Bhargava as Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department. He is currently Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce).

In his new assignment, Dr. Bhargava will look after commercial taxes, excise and registrations in the department.

The post fell vacant upon the retirement of D. Sambasiva Rao of the 1986 batch on March 31.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources say, chose Dr. Bhargava for the key post in view of his expertise in finance and revenue subjects. He had previously served in the Union Finance Ministry for many years on deputation and headed the Budget division.

Dr. Bhargava has authored several books.

R. Karikal Valaven is posted as Special Chief Secretary (Industries). He is also placed in full additional charge of Special Chief Secretary ( Infrastructure & Investments), Vice-Chairman and MD, APIIC, until further orders.

Mr. Valaven is currently working as Special Chief Secretary (Backward Classes Welfare Department).