Rajanagaram MLA’s brother, supporters stage mid-night protest against Pawan Kalyan’s remarks

MLA’s brother, Jakkampudi Ganesh, condemns the JSP supremo’s allegations levelled against his family and challenges him to establish them right, if true

April 21, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - GADALA (EAST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP Godavari regional youth coordinator Jakkampudi Ganesh and his supporters staging a protest against remarks made against his family by JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan, at Gadala village in East Godavari district on Saturday.

GAD

Scores of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supporters led by YSRCP Godavari regional youth coordinator Jakkampudi Ganesh staged a sit-in on the road, condemning the allegations levelled against his family by Jana Sena Party (JSP) supremo K. Pawan Kalyan at a public meeting on Saturday.

Mr. Ganesh is the brother of Rajanagaram YSRCP MLA Jakkampudi Raja, while Mr. Pawan made the remarks while addressing the public meeting during the ‘Varahi Vijayabheri’ yatra. At around midnight, on April 20 (Saturday), Mr. Ganesh and his supporters staged the protest at Gadala village in Rajanagaram Assembly constituency. The protest was held immediately after the convoy of Varahi yatra had passed the Rajanagaram area. 

On Saturday evening, Mr. Pawan Kalyan had allegedly said, “Jakkampudi Raja family has been involved in the ganja trade, illegal sand business and operating blade batches. The Gadala area is the base for all these anti-social activities.” 

Speaking to a section of media during the protest, Mr. Ganesh demanded, “We condemn the allegations made against our family by Mr. Pawan. We dare Mr. Pawan to establish any of his allegations. Our family has earned a great respect in the Godavari region.” 

When contacted over phone, East Godavari SP P. Jagadeesh told The Hindu; “Jakkampudi Ganesh and his supporters staged a dharna at Gadala and there was no tension until 11.30 p.m. on Saturday. The situation is completely under control and no tension prevailed at the protest site”. On the other hand, the protest continued till the report was filed.

