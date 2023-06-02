HamberMenu
Rajamahendravaram Government Medical College gets MCI nod to offer MBBS from 2023-24 academic year

The newly established college, with a strength of 150 seats, will be offering practical training to students at the Government General Hospital, says principal Sowbhagya Lakshmi

June 02, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has given its approval to the newly established Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajamahendravaram to offer MBBS course from the academic year 2023-24, according to its principal Sowbhagya Lakshmi.

Addressing the media after assuming officer on June 2 (Friday), Dr. Sowbhagya Lakshmi said the GMC would offer 150 seats in the academic year 2023-24. The first batch of students would undergo practical training in the Government General Hospital (GGH).

“A report on our preparedness, infrastructure, and teaching faculty will be submitted to the Director of Medical Education,” she said.

The college, set up at a cost of ₹245 crore, is located on the GGH campus.

