Rain may not play spoilsport during swearing-in of Naidu on June 12

Rain may not play a spoilsport ahead of the swearing-in of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at Kesarapalle in Krishna district on June 12 (Wednesday), as it did on the day before the swearing-in of caretaker Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019.

S. Karunasagar, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department(IMD), Amaravati, said thunderstorms and rain were expected on June 12 (Wednesday), but only in the afternoon or evening. “Most probably, the swearing-in ceremony will not be affected by the bad weather,” said Mr. Karunasagar.

Heavy rain lashed the city on May 30 midnight in 2019, derailing the arrangements made for the swaring-in ceremony of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds touching the speed of 30 kmph to 40 kmph, are likely to occur at isolated places across the State until June 15 under the influence of the southwest monsoon which advanced further into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana on June 11 (Tuesday).