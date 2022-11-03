Rain and technical snag take a toll on enrolment of graduate voters for MLC polls in Andhra Pradesh

BJP leader urges Tirupati Collector to extend the November 7 deadline set for enrolment

BJP leader urges Tirupati Collector to extend the November 7 deadline set for enrolment

All appear to be is not on the expected lines even as the November 7 deadline set for the enrolment of voters for the Rayalaseema East Graduates’ constituency comprising Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts is drawing closer.

Incessant rain that lashed the coastal constituencies is preventing the new voters to walk into their nearest office to submit enrolment forms. Further, technical glitches in the Election Commission of India (ECI) server has also reportedly contributed to the low enrolment rate.

With many finding it difficult to upload the Form 18 and Form 19 due to snags, lack of interest is found among a section of the voters to enroll themselves.

Many graduates are learnt to be under the false impression that their names have been included in the voters’ list. Sullurpeta MLA K. Sanjeevaiah has appealed to the people that the previous voters’ list has been cancelled and every graduate need to apply fresh for their enrolment. He wants the officials to take this message forward to the public.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by its State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy met Tirupati Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and requested him to extend the deadline for enrolment. He also wanted that the village secretariat staff and volunteers be kept away from the process.

“The booth-level officials are not visiting the houses of people to verify the certificates. They are deputing subordinates in unauthorised manner. It is illegal,” he said in his complaint.

The BJP leader also alleged that some ward and village volunteers were demanding attested copies of the graduation certificates from the new voters, even as the latter have already applied online.