Railways to regulate, cancel trains tomorrow

In the wake of the ‘janata curfew’ call and the expected drop in footfall in all the stations, the Railways planned to regulate and cancel some services on March 22 (Sunday).
All passenger services originating between the midnight on March 21 night and 22, will be cancelled. However, services already on the run will continue. Suburban services in Secunderabad, Hyderabad and other cities will be reduced, and only most essential ones will be operated.
All long distance mail/express and intercity trains originating at 4 a.m. on March 22 will be cancelled.
Passenger alighting at en route stations from trains already on the run, and want to stay in the station, will be accommodated in the waiting halls and waiting rooms. Adequate arrangements will be made to facilitate refund to the passengers affected due to cancellation of trains, the railway officials said.
