Railway Hospital sets up ‘throat swab collection window’ for COVID-19 patients

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure safe environment for doctors while treating patients who are suspected to have contracted the virus, Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, has come up with a unique way of collecting throat swab samples from persons with symptoms.

A swab collection window was developed converting one of the windows of the ENT Clinic of the hospital using glass pane fixing two gloves.

“Samples would be sent to the government lab and the results are expected in 48 hours. We tested two persons, of which one was negative and the result of the second person is awaited,” Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas said.

Testing method involves collection of samples from inside the clinic. The individual suspected to have contracted the virus, whose samples are being taken has to walk up to booth and stand in exterior front of the glass pane.

The swab would be collected without any physical contact. Samples collected would be kept in viral transport medium and preserved in cold chain for despatching it to testing centres of the State government.

After collection of throat swab sample, gloves and window would be disinfected with sodium hypochlorite before proceeding to the next patient. Collection process is fully non-exposing to the doctor and would be completed in two minutes, said Vijayawada Railway Hospital Assistant Chief Medical Superintendent Naseer Hussain.

“Swab sample collection is the safe and cost effective method developed on the lines of phone booth testing system being followed in Kerala, without any physical contact from the suspicious persons,” said Dr. Naseer.

The DRM complimented Chief Medical Superintendent V.V. Satyanarayana, ENT specialist Ravikanth and the team of doctors for developing the innovative way to collect samples.

Flow chart

A separate flow chart was designed and circulated among all the employees as per guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to treat the suspicious patients with fever to prevent the virus.

Employees suffering with fever and recent history of foreign visits were being regularly monitored by gathering reports from all departments regularly. Isolation wards and quarantine facilities were being strictly monitored and disinfected frequently to avoid the pandemic, the DRM said.