Andhra Pradesh

Railway engineer in CBI net

Officials from the CBI, Visakhapatnam, arrested Senior Section Engineer, South Central Railway (SCR), Jammalamadugu, Guntakal division, M. Vijay Raju for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹14,000 from a person on Friday.

CBI officials said that they received a complaint from a trackman alleging that he was absent from his duties during February-March 2020 due to ill- health. He alleged that Vijay Raju had demanded the bribe for showing his absent period of 21 days as ‘on duty.’

After registering a case, the CBI officials laid a trap for the officer. Vijay Raju was caught red-handed at his office, they said.

