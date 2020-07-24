Railway engineer in CBI net

Officials from the CBI, Visakhapatnam, arrested Senior Section Engineer, South Central Railway (SCR), Jammalamadugu, Guntakal division, M. Vijay Raju for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹14,000 from a person on Friday.

CBI officials said that they received a complaint from a trackman alleging that he was absent from his duties during February-March 2020 due to ill- health. He alleged that Vijay Raju had demanded the bribe for showing his absent period of 21 days as ‘on duty.’

After registering a case, the CBI officials laid a trap for the officer. Vijay Raju was caught red-handed at his office, they said.