Raids reveal sorry state of welfare hostels

Vigilance and Enforcement SP T.Harikrishna interacting with students at a social welfare hostel at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

more-in

The State Vigilance authorities on Thursday found pathetic conditions in the welfare hostels during the raids conducted simultaneously in six mandals in Krishna district.

The raids were led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Department, R. Vijaya Paul in Vatsavai, Gampalagudem, Musunuru, Krithivennu, Koduru and Nagayalanka.

Common problems

“The mismatch of hostel boarders attendance, lack of financial statements and commodities and food material required for the respective hostels, absence of water for toilets are the common problems that have been documented in all the six hostels raided on Thursday,” Mr. Vijaya Paul told The Hindu.

In the case of the B.C. Welfare Hostel (Girls) at China Gollapalem village in Krithivennu mandal, a majority of the 101 inmates have been found staying in their homes at night and not in the hostel.

It was shocking to have learnt that the B.C. Welfare Hostel Warden (China Gollalapalem) lived in the hostel along with her husband during night time, he said.

Defunct water purifier

In the case of the B.C. Welfare Hostel in Nagayalanka mandal, water purification plant and motor have been defunct for two years, forcing the inmates to manage their water needs by relying upon the nearest hand pump. One hand pump on the hostel premises was under repair. “We will prepare a ground level report on the State of the welfare hostels and submit it to the State government through our higher authorities,” added Mr. Vijaya Paul.

Lapses in Vizianagaram

In Vizianagaram district, many wardens were found inflating student strength to draw excess amount from the government, said Vigilance and Enforcement SP T.Harikrishna, following surprise visits to hostels conducted simultaneously in the early hours of Thursday.

For instance, the actual strength was only 46 against 80 shown in the register in the Ramateertham social welfare hostel of Nellimarla mandal in the district. The total number was only 136 as against 145 in Logisa of Gajapathinagaram mandal. Lapses were found in the records of stores also. Sanitation was poor in Garbham of Merakamudidam mandal, he said.

Inquiry ordered

A.P. Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Suneel Rajkumar said that a departmental inquiry was ordered over the reported lapses in the hostels. “A team of officials would visit all the hostels and take stern action if lapses are found and proved,” he added.

Crackdown on FP shops

Sleuths of the Vigilance department raided half a dozen BC welfare and social welfare hostels in Lingala, Simhadripuram, Penagaluru, Neelakantaraopet and two more places in Kadapa district. The raids continued till late in the evening, when reports last came in. Similarly, officials of the Civil Supplies department raided fair price shops in Pulivendula town.

This crackdown followed a specific complaint of malpractice reportedly received by the department in the recent past.