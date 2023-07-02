Rahul Gandhi to visit Andhra Pradesh to address Congress meeting on Vizag steel plant issue

July 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on July 2 (Sunday) made a representation to party leader Rahul Gandhi, drawing his attention to the issue of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Mr. Rahul Gandhi made a brief stopover at the Gannavaram airport on his way to Khammam to address a public meeting there.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Rudra Raju said that Mr. Rahul Gandhi responded favourably to his request to visit Andhra Pradesh and address a public meeting the Congress proposed to organise against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi said he would visit either in July or August to highlight the cause, said Mr. Rudra Raju, pointing to the fact that the former, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, had vehemently opposed the Centre’s privatisation move, and expressed his full support to the agitating employees.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi made the party stand clear on several occasions saying that the Congress would protect public sector companies, as they fulfilled social objectives, unlike the private sector.

Key issue

Mr. Rudra Raju said privatisation of the steel plant was a key issue in the State, and Mr. Rahul Gandhi extending support to the cause would be a morale booster for the workers who had been protesting against the privatisation move under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in-charge and AICC Secretary Manikarao Govindrao Thakre and senior party leader J.D. Seelam, along with other senior party leaders and party workers, were among those who received Mr. Rahul Gandhi at the airport.