Andhra Pradesh: Raghuveera Reddy hints at re-entering active politics

He offers prayers for the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N. Raghuveera Reddy said he would take a decision on re-entering active politics after holding a meeting with his followers and the public who he said had stood by him for the past three decades.

At Neelakanthapuram village, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy offered prayers for the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken up by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Raghuveera Reddy offered prayers at a temple which he has been involved in developing over the past few years. Talking to reporters during the special puja, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said that he would meet Mr. Gandhi at Aluru on October 18 when he re-enters the State from Karnataka.

“We will present him a special vastram for the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The vastram from the special puja will be presented on October 18,” said the temple committee chairman.

“For now, I am away from politics. If and when I wish to re-enter politics, I will inform people after holding deliberations with the people, who stood by me in my 30-year career,” he said, adding that he would take a decision only after the completion of the construction of the temple complex.