Radiology professor arrested on sexual harassment charges

The Mangalagiri Rural police arrested the Head of the Department (HoD) of Radiology of a private medical college, identified as T. Nageswara Rao, for allegedly sexually harassing female students.

Several PG doctors filed a complaint alleging that Dr. Rao was harassing them for some months. Dr. Rao would send indecent messages and use objectionable language in their midst, the students alleged in their complaint.

Acting on the complaint, A.P. Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited the institute and spoke separately with the complainants as well as the management. The doctors lodged a complaint with the principal, who ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the institute’s Internal Complaint Cell (ICC).

One of the complainants approached the police on Thursday following which Dr. Rao was produced in court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

“The ICC opined that there is prima facie evidence in the allegations made by the doctors against the professor and the college management has been asked to act on the students’ complaint,” the Mahila Commission said.

Dr. Rao is learnt to have submitted his resignation to the institute’s management.