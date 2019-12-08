Race hots up for organisational posts in BJP

The race is hotting up in the State for the organisational posts in the BJP.

The 14-member Core Committee will meet in Vijayawada on December 15, wherein the names of prospective presidents of 26 organisational districts will be finalised.

Several names are doing the rounds for the party State president’s post, though it has been only one-and-a-half years since Kanna Lakshminarayana took over as the party chief, and is likely to continue for the second term.

The new presidents will be known by December 20, and this time, instead of 13 district presidents, each parliamentary constituency becomes one district and will be headed by a president.

Five zones

The State has been divided into five zones. The Rayalaseema organisational districts of Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Hindupur come under Zone 1 and Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Rajampet and Ongole will be in another zone.

The buzz is that each zone may get a convener under whom the presidents work. While half of the Rayalaseema region comes under one zone, Chittoor and Tirupati have been clubbed with some coastal districts.

There is also a proposal to have a working president and an honorary president at each level to satisfy more number of party workers and to strike a balance between various castes.

For the top post

If Mr. Lakshminarayaya does not get an extension, the names doing the round for the top post are P. Manikyala Rao, Somu Veerraju, S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary).

There is a fear among old-timers that some newcomers from the TDP and other parties will get priority in the appointments.

For the Hindupur unit, Ramesh Reddy, Gangadhar, Ramakrishna and G.M. Sekhar are in the race.

While Jagadeeshwar Naidu is eyeing the Chittoor post, the contenders for the other units are Ramesh Naidu (Rajampet), Narasimha Rao (Nandyal), Subba Reddy and Nagaraj (Kurnool), Srinivasulu, Duddukunta Venkateswar Reddy and Lalith (Anantapur).