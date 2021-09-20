Question govt. on injustice being done to you, Cong. leader tells youth

Giving a clarion call to the youth to question the injustice being meted out by the Central and State governments, the Congress party urged the younger sections of the society to join the party for a better future of the country.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath made the call at a public meeting conducted by the party’s city unit president Mangati Gopal Reddy here on Sunday, where he welcomed the young men into the party fold by wrapping shawls resembling the party’s tricolour insignia around them.

He wanted the youth to question the BJP-led Union government on the indiscriminate sale of public properties and enterprises to the ‘corporate cronies’. In the same vein, he flayed the ‘incompetent’ YSRCP government for pushing the State into a debt trap. “It is your future that is at stake and hence it is imperative for you to stand up against such arbitrary decisions of the Central and State governments”, he told the youth.

Mr. Sailajanath hinted at offering a lion’s share of seats and responsibilities to young leaders and appealed to them to strengthen the hands of party chief Rahul Gandhi.

He also told them in no uncertain terms that they should look beyond holding press conferences and posting social media updates to reach out to the public in distress.