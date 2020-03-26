Quarantine facility set up at AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri has been screening all patients visiting the outpatient department for the past one month.

According to a release, all outpatients were being screened for fever and respiratory infections. All patients, with or without respiratory symptoms, but having history of contact (travel history) had been advised home isolation and referred to DMHO Guntur for further testing. Thirty patients had been screened for COVID and advised home isolation and periodic testing.

Details and records of all patients were being maintained in the institute for further reference. Repeated mock drills were being organised to define the role of health workers.

A 60-bedded quarantine facility with all logistics had been established at the institute in an isolated building in consultation with the district administration of Guntur for pre-suspected patients. The authorities were in the process of setting up isolation beds also, according to a press release.