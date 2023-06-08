Quality Control of India engaged to ensure quality Vidya Kanuka kits, says Botcha

June 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the fourth phase of ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ (JVK) at AP Model School in Kosuru mandal of Pedakorupadu constituency in Palnadu district on June 12, when the schools reopen for the new academic year 2023-24.

Addressing a press conference on June 8 (Thursday), Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said toppers of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate examinations in the State would be given cash prizes and felicitated under ‘Jagananna Animutyalu’ scheme on June 20, while the next tranche of ‘Amma Vodi’ programme would be disbursed by the Chief Minister on June 28.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao said that based on the feedback of parents and others, whatever shortfalls were there in the past had been rectified this year.

He said the school kits comprising a school bag, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, three pairs of uniform cloth, bi-lingual textbooks and notebooks, a pictorial dictionary for Class 1 and an Oxford dictionary for Class 6 students were of higher quality this year.

“The uniform design is better with brighter colours, shoes are more glossy, and bags have been designed in three sizes,” he said, adding that this year, the department had engaged Quality Control of India to ensure quality parameters in the kits.

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar said students who secured top ranks in the SSC and Intermediate exams would be felicitated at the school level, Assembly constituency level, district level and State level functions.

Cash prizes of ₹3,000 would be given to the SSC topper at the school level, ₹2,000 to the first runner up and ₹1,000 to the second runner-up.

On June 15, students securing top rank at the Assembly constituency level will be given a cash prize of ₹15,000, the second ranker will get ₹10,000 and the third ₹5,000 besides medals and certificates.

The district-level felicitations would be conducted on June 17 with the presentation of a cash prize of ₹50,000 to the first rankers, ₹30,000 to second rankers and ₹15,000 to the third rankers.

The Chief Minister will felicitate the State-lever toppers at a function scheduled on June 20 in Vijayawada. The State first ranker will get a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, the second ranker ₹75,000 and the third ranker ₹50,000.

Likewise, Intermediate group-wise toppers would also receive cash prizes and felicitations.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that compared to last year, students in the State had fared very well in SSC and Intermediate exams.

Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash explained and spoke about the MoU being signed with the Educational Testing Services (ETS) to pave the way for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) training for students from Class 3.

Commissioner of School Infrastructure, K. Bhaskar, explained the digital initiatives being taken up under Nadu-Nedu in the 45,000 schools across the State in three phases.

Commissioner, Board of Intermediate Education, M.V. Seshagiri Babu, Director of Mid-Day Meal programme Nidhi Meena were also present.