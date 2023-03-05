Coaches for Line 3 of Pune Metro to bear ‘Made in Sri City’ tag

March 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The rolling stock (metro trains) for Line 3 of the Pune Metro will bear the ‘Made in Sri City’ tag, with Alstom Transport India Ltd. officially starting production of the wagons at its Sri City Plant on Saturday.

The third line, connecting Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Pune to Shivajinagar via Balewadi will soon have Alstom’s ‘Made @Sri City’ rolling stock.

Alok Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), the project’s developer, formally launched the manufacturing of the rolling stock at Sri City by conducting the traditional ‘Yantra Pooja’. PITCMRL Director Neha Pandit and Business Head (Systems) L.N. Prasad joined Alstom Transport India’s Managing Director Anil Kumar Saini in the ceremony.

The 23.3-km track with 23 stations will be India’s first project under the new Metro Rail Policy. Alstom will build 66 metropolis trains with three cars for this project. This will also be the third project in Pune city for Alstom to manufacture and supply CTBC signalling, traction electrification and sectioning posts for the 28-km corridor of Lines 1 and 2 of the Pune Metro.

Congratulating Alstom, Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy said the company’s facility was emerging as the largest urban rolling stock manufacturing unit in the Asia Pacific region, inspired by the ‘Make in India’ initiative and 100% indigenisation of sophisticated technologies.

With an annual capacity of 480 trains, Alstom’s Sri City facility has supplied metro trains to Chennai (Phase 1 and 2 and extension project), Kochi, Lucknow and Mumbai cities, besides shipping rolling stock to Australia and Canada.