PRSI focusing on skill development programmes

The executive committee meeting of the Amaravati chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) was held online on Saturday. It was presided over by Amaravati chapter executive chairman V.S.R. Naidu.

Among other things, the meeting resolved to organise skill development programmes for students of journalism and mass communication, to bring on board a larger number of public relations professionals, mainly including eminent personalities in the field.

The meeting also discussed ways to expand the PRSI activities and decided to involve journalists and advertising executives in the process.

PRSI national vice-president U.S. Sarma participated as chief guest. Society Amaravati chapter secretary K. Parthasarathy and treasurer Durga Bhavani and executive members Murali Krishna and Basheer were present.