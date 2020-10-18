‘Proud to be partner in flyover work’

Tata Steel has supplied 80% of the steel used for the Kanaka Durga flyover, the 2.6 km six-lane project, the longest in the State, that was inaugurated on Friday.

The company had provided 2,000 tonnes of low relaxation pre-stressed concrete (LRPC) strands and 10,000 tonnes of TMT (thermo-mechanically-treated bars). The strength of the steel proved to be a major enabler in increasing the span between the pillars to 45 metres, nearly double the generally accepted standard of 25 metres.

Chief of Marketing and Sales, Industrial Products, Projects and Exports of Tata Steel V. Ravichandran said the company was proud to be a partner for supply of the bulk of the steel used in the construction of the flyover.

Deputy General Manager (Procurement), Soma Construction and Development, the construction contractor of the project, Y.S. Rao said the technology used in the products and the consistency of service helped maintain speed and meet the timelines for the project.

The ‘engineering wonder’ raised using state-of-the-art technology is the third of its kind in the country to be constructed with a six-lane passage, three each way on the 78-foot wide elevated corridor that includes six curves and two major turnings.