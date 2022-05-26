Andhra Pradesh: Protests continue in support of decision to rename Konaseema district

The State witnessed protests demanding that the decision to rename Konaseema district as Dr. B.R Ambedkar district be continued.

Leaders of various Dalit associations on Thursday took out a protest march and staged a sit-in at the statue of Dr. B.R Ambedkar statue here. National Mala Mahanadu president Golla Arun Kumar , VCK state president N.J. Vidya Sagar, Congress leader Sk. Mastan Vali and others participated in the sit-in for more than an hour at the statue.

In Gudivada, former minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani spoke strongly in support of the decision, and said that it was shameful that the Opposition parties were trying to instigate some communities against the Dalits.

Mr. Arun Kumar said that many cities, districts, universities and hospitals were being named after Dr. Ambedkar and it was only apt that Konaseema district which had a Lok Sabha segment reserved for SC should be named after Dr. Ambedkar.

Mr. Mastan Vali said that arson could be handiwork of some anti-social elements wishing to drive a wedge between various communities. MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao said that delay in naming the district could have resulted in arson.