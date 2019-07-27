Andhra Pradesh

Protest staged against Telugu film

Women staging a protest at Trendset Mall, Benz Circle, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Women staging a protest at Trendset Mall, Benz Circle, in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Culture of promoting violence against women should end, say activists

FFilm critics and the staff of AVM Creations, a film production company, staged a protest against the recently released film ‘iSmart Shankar’, directed by Puri Jagannadh, outside the Trendset Mall here.

Heading the protest was director Anjani Yalamanchili, founder of AVM Creations, who alleged that the film portrayed women as weak people and objectified their bodies to satisfy the desires of men.

“This is not the first time Puri Jagannadh made a film which celebrates the unfair treatment of women. Even in his previous film ‘Pokiri’, dialogues were written in a way that degraded women,” she said.

“The aim of this protest is not just against the atrocities in this particular film but to highlight the fact that most films in our State thrive on plots that promote violence against women,” she added.

The Central Board of Film Certification should open their eyes to the atrocities that such films celebrated as they would cause a bad influence on the youth, she said. The women who gathered at the protest wielded broomsticks stating that such corruption in films needed to be swept away.

