Protest planned against G.O. on media

Public money will be misused to file cases against mediapersons for criticising the working of MPs, MLAs or the State government as per the provisions of G.O. 2430 recently issued by the government, former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu and CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna have said and demanded immediate withdrawal of the G.O.

Speaking on the occasion of National Press Day here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasulu and Mr. Ramakrishna gave a call to all political parties to come together to protect the freedom of the press by participating in a programme being planned in Vijayawada. Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy too brought G.O. 932 giving powers to I&PR secretary to act against mediapersons if they wrote against the government, but following hue and cry by the Opposition then, it was withdrawn, Mr. Srinivasulu observed.

However, going a step further, present Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy got issued a G.O. which gave powers to all secretaries of individual departments to file cases against mediapersons for writing anything adverse against the government, which was the role of the Fourth Estate, Mr. Srinivasulu said. “Every journalist highlights lapses or misappropriation in implementation of public policy or managing funds. While reporting on such subjects, some may not have conclusive proof with them, but they go by the circumstantial evidence and it is the duty of the State government to act or probe against the people or office named in the report. But this government seems to be acting the other way round,” he lamented.

Legal remedy

Every person (MP, MLA or CM) has the right to go to the court and file a case against a media house or a reporter if they felt a news report tarnished their image, but such a draconian G.O. would not be tolerated, he said, and asked journalists to support the movement of Opposition parties to protect the freedom of press.

Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the State government was duty bound to protect the constitutional rights of the people, including journalists and could not use such government orders to suppress their freedom.