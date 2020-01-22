Protest continues against three capitals

The TDP-led Joint Action Council (JAC) continued its protest on Wednesday against the State government’s decision to establish capitals in three places.

At MCT Circle, workers of various parties and social groups led by the former MLA M. Sugunamma and Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) former Chairman G. Narasimha Yadav took out a candle light rally, criticising the State for undermining the importance of Amaravati, which was painstakingly developed by the erstwhile TDP regime. Ms. Sugunamma flayed the government for its intemperate remarks against the TDP on the floor of the house and high-handed behaviour on women and farmers agitating in the villages comprising the Amaravati capital region. Tense moments were witnessed when policemen came to the vicinity to swoop down on the agitators. The JAC members however fell on their feet, as if pleading for compassion towards the agitators and also on Amaravati. Taken aback, the cops retreated to avoid creating a scene.

In Kadapa, politicians, students and general public under the aegis of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Council (JAC) took out a candle light rally and protested at Ambedkar Circle. They took objection to the manner in which the State government was ‘bulldozing’ its way through the three capitals idea, without heeding to any advice, cautioning that the government would have to pay a heavy price for its unilateral decision.