Andhra Pradesh

Protest against MLAs’ suspension

Former Mayor Bangi Anantaiah along with TDP activists staging a protest on Thursday.

Former Mayor Bangi Anantaiah along with TDP activists staging a protest on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

Action undemocratic, says Bangi

Former Mayor Bangi Anantaiah staged a protest outside the Collectorate here on Thursday morning demanding that the three MLAs suspended from the Assembly be reinstated immediately. Mr. Anantaiah along with his supporters carried black flags.

Addressing reporters, he said that the MLAs were removed for questioning Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and alleged that the suspension was undemocratic. “The MLAs are chosen by the people to represent their problems. Mr. Jagan cannot suspend the MLAs because they were doing their job,” he added.

