Protection Act, 34% quota in local body polls in 10-point BC Declaration of TDP-JSP combine

March 05, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan released the 10-point ‘BC (Backward Classes) Declaration’ at the ‘Jai Ho BC’ programme held near Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur on March 5 (Tuesday).

Giving details about the points mentioned in the declaration, Mr. Naidu said that the BCs would get pension from the age of 50 years and the amount would be increased to ₹4,000 per beneficiary. “A dedicated BC Protection Act would be enacted, apart from protecting the rights by constituting a social justice inquiry committee. A fund of ₹1.5 lakh crore would be spent on the BC Sub-plan in five years,” he said and accused the YSRCP government of diverting ₹75,000 crore from the BC Sub-Plan Fund.

He further said that the YSRCP government had reduced the BC reservations in local body elections from 34% to 24%, resulting in 16,800 BCs losing the chance of becoming elected representatives. “The TDP-JSP combine, if voted to power, will ensure 34% reservations for the BCs in local body elections. A resolution will also be passed and sent to the Central government, seeking 34% reservations for BCs in the legislatures and 34% of the nominated posts will also be given to these communities. Co-option membership will be given to those who cannot contest elections due to insufficient population in their sub-caste,” he said.

Mr. Naidu further added that corporations would be created as per their population ratio and funds would be allocated accordingly for economical development and employment generation for the BCs, adding that ₹10,000 crore would be spent through these corporations in five years.

Revival of schemes

He said the Aadarana scheme, which was withdrawn by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, would be revived at a cost of ₹5,000 crore to purchase modern equipment and gadgets. Common worksheds would be created at mandal and Assembly constituency level and all the industrial subsidies withdrawn by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be revived.

Referring to the BC population, Mr. Naidu said that caste census would be done through legislation. The Chandranna Bima benefits would be enhanced to ₹10 lakh, while Pelli Kanuka benefits would be increased to ₹1 lakh. Permanent caste certificates would be given.

For the benefit of students, all educational schemes introduced during the TDP’s tenure would be revived. Residential schools at the Assembly constituency level would be upgraded into junior colleges and fee reimbursement would be provided for PG students too. The study circles and Vidyonnathi schemes would be revived.

“The BC Bhavans and community halls will be constructed within a year of forming the government,” Mr. Naidu added.

Endorsing the declaration, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had disturbed the livelihood of the BCs by amending the sand policy. He alleged that more than 30 workers died due to lack of sand availability.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed in fulfilling the election promises made to BCs. An Act is needed to protect the BCs, given the atrocities on them meted out by the YSRCP government,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed that there must be a jetty for fishermen in every 30 km and promising that it would be done if the TDP-JSP combine came to power.