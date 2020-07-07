‘Protect interests of Srikakulam people’

Srikakulam Backward Classes Association president P. Chandrapati Rao urged all public representatives to join hands to protect the interests of people in Srikakulam district.
He said inclusion of Etcherla and Rajam Assembly constituencies in Vizianagaram Parliament as part of creation of new districts would lead to many socio-economic problems and deny job opportunities for Srikakulam youngsters.
Mr. Chandrapati Rao and other members of the association submitted memorandums to Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas and MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao seeking their intervention in the matter.
“Many industries, including multinational companies, are located in Pydibhimavaram industrial zone which is part of the Etcherla constituency. The zone is a major source of employment for people in the district. Moreover, the constituency spreads up to Srikakulam and its many residential colonies come under the Assembly segment,” said Mr. Chandrapati Rao, who wanted the officials to draw the attention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the issue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath