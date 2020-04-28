Proddatur, Yerraguntla top thelist of positive cases in Kadapa district

Proddatur and Yerraguntla, with 29 and 11 cases respectively, continue to top the list of mandals affected by COVID-19, as the number of cases touched 65 in Kadapa district on Tuesday.

The top two are followed by Kadapa (9), Pulivendula and Badvel (4), Mydukur (3), Vempalli (2) and Kamalapuram, C.K.Dinne and Chennur registering one case each. Of the 65 cases, 28 were discharged after undergoing treatment. As many as seven cases were recorded from various places on Tuesday.

Coinciding with Ramzan month, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha held a meeting through videoconference with owners of meat outlets, when he fixed the price of a kilogram of mutton at ₹700.

He expressed concern over Muslims experiencing fatigue due to their day-long fast and hence the need to ease the availability of meat so as to improve their nutrition and immunity. Mr. Basha later handed over essential commodities to 500 temple priests, who were scrambling for food and other basic needs as temples remained closed due to the lockdown.

Copper bottles distributed

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan visited Chennur after it was declared a red zone. He urged the field staff from the department to stay cautious and utilise personal protective equipment.

With the information doing the rounds that coronavirus has a shorter life on copper surfaces, Mr. Anburajan, in a novel gesture, offered copper water bottles along with umbrellas, masks, goggles, hand sanitisers and gloves, to the policemen guarding the red zones in Mydukur town. He also asked the police personnel guarding the check posts at the entry points to the district to keep a watch on vehicular movement.

District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran came forward to conduct COVID test for accredited working journalists aged above 50 years, in view of their susceptibility to the disease. A list of such likely victims has already been prepared.