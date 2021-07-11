Processions banned during Ratha Yatra festival, says official

The Rathams (chariots) of Sri Jagannadha Swamy temples in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts should be confined to the respective temples and should not be taken out in a procession during the Ratha Yatra festival to be organised from July 12 to 22. The decoration of the deity in the ‘Dasavatharas’ should also be confined to the temple premises only, according to Deputy Commissioner of Endowments V. Pushpavardhan.

The decision was taken after a meeting with Endowments Commissioner P. Arjuna Rao, Visakhapatnam Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy and Regional Joint Commissioner (Endowments) M.V. Suresh Babu, to check the spread of COVID-19. Devotees participating in the festival should adhere to safety protocols like wearing masks and observing physical distance. Mr. Pushpavardhan appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.