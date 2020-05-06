Process of local body elections stopped until further orders

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Justice V. Kanagaraj has ordered that the paused election process of the MPTCs, ZPTCs and urban local bodies be stopped until further orders citing directions of the Supreme Court, the Andhra Pradesh High Court and other relevant factors.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, Mr. Justice Kanagaraj stated that the Commission would review the situation from time to time in consultation with the State government, resume the election process when the situation was conducive, and complete it by strictly complying with the directions of the courts.

He said the Commission decided to withhold the elections as the lockdown guidelines remained in force and the process of removal of colours on the panchayat buildings was yet to be completed as per the High Court directions.

Lockdown guidelines

Mr. Justice Kanagaraj pointed out that it was specifically mentioned in the lockdown guidelines that all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings remained prohibited across the country, irrespective of the zone, for two weeks from May 4.

Besides, the High Court gave three weeks time from the date of lifting the lockdown for removing the colours on the panchayat buildings, and directed that the election notification not be issued until its order had been complied with because conducting free and fair elections was the Commission’s prime function.

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the State Election Commission’s decision to postpone elections, and ordered that consultation be held with the government before the next date was notified and Model Code of Conduct reimposed four weeks before the date of polling.

Based on these grounds, the Commission stopped the paused election process.

The Commission had issued the notification postponing the elections for six weeks, or till the COVID threat receded, whichever was earlier, on March 15. As the six-week period was over, the Commission had reviewed the matter.