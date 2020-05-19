Probe ordered into minor sweeping floor

The police have ordered an inquiry into the incident of a minor girl sweeping a room allotted for intermediate examination spot valuation in the presence of a police personnel in Atmakur town of Nellore district.
Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan asked Atmakur Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Maqbool to conduct an inquiry after a video showing the minor girl sweeping the room went viral on various social media platforms. Taking strong exception to the incident, child right activists demanded action against those responsible.
The video showed a seven-year-old girl, said to be the daughter of the school watchman Krishnaprasad, cleaning the floor under the watch of a police personnel who was on escort duty at the Government Junior College. Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Usha Rani conducted a probe into the violation of child rights in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism