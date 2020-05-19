Andhra Pradesh

Probe ordered into minor sweeping floor

Video goes viral on social media

The police have ordered an inquiry into the incident of a minor girl sweeping a room allotted for intermediate examination spot valuation in the presence of a police personnel in Atmakur town of Nellore district.

Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan asked Atmakur Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Maqbool to conduct an inquiry after a video showing the minor girl sweeping the room went viral on various social media platforms. Taking strong exception to the incident, child right activists demanded action against those responsible.

The video showed a seven-year-old girl, said to be the daughter of the school watchman Krishnaprasad, cleaning the floor under the watch of a police personnel who was on escort duty at the Government Junior College. Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Usha Rani conducted a probe into the violation of child rights in the case.

