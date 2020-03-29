Private doctors offer their services

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and private medical practitioners had a discussion with the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and extended their cooperation to tackle the medical emergency caused by COVID-19.

Apart from extending their medical services, Mr. Reddy appealed to all the private nursing homes and hospitals to create isolation wards and allocate beds.

While the TTD’s ‘Srinivasam’ pilgrims’ complex is likely to become the major isolation centre, the private doctors would be provided personal protective equipment(PPE) kits and N95 masks.

Meanwhile, Collector Bharat N. Gupta has estimated the number of beds required for quarantine at 5,000 in Chittoor district. The practising and retired doctors, final year medical PG students have been asked to brace up for the task.

He directed all the private doctors to attend the training programme on COVID-19 to be conducted on March 30 (Monday).

Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SPMCW) located on SVIMS super specialty hospital compound in functioning as the State’s COVID-19 hospital with 170 beds.

This apart, the infrastructure available in private hospitals such as beds and ventilators is being estimated so as to meet the quarantine needs for the forthcoming six months. Space availability in the marriage halls, convention centres, private choultries and hotels is also under study.