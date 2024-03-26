GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prior permission must for political campaigns, rallies and meetings, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer

The officers concerned will grant permission within 24 hours after filing the applications, says Mukesh Kumar Meena

March 26, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Political parties should apply for permission 48 hours before the scheduled events, says Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Political parties should apply for permission 48 hours before the scheduled events, says Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The political parties should obtain prior permission for conducting door-to-door campaigns, political meetings, taking out rallies, processions and even distributing pamphlets, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has said.

Participating in a meeting with all political parties at the Secretariat on March 26 (Tuesday), Mr. Meena suggested that political parties and candidates apply for permission through the Suvidha portal.

He suggested that the leaders could apply for permissions online or at the office of the respective Returning Officers (RO), 48 hours before the event. The officers concerned would give the permission within 24 hours after filing of the application. 

Suvidha Candidate App

The Suvidha Candidate App is a mobile application developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to help candidates with the nomination and permission process during the election. The app is available on the Android platform. To use the app, candidates need to create an account and log in with their credentials. Once logged in, candidates can view the status of their nomination and permission.

Mr. Meena suggested that every political party and leader must follow the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

