Andhra Pradesh

Principal Secretary denies reports on clinical attachment of govt. hospital

VIZIANAGARAM: “Maharajah’s District Headquarters Hospital will not be handed over to private management,” said Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare). She inspected the wards and facilities in the hospital on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, she refuted reports that the government had been contemplating clinical attachment of the hospital to a private management. The government had been spending crores of rupees on providing more facilities at the hospital and appealed to the agitating parties not to spread canards and create confusion among people, hospital staff, and doctors.

Further, she said clinical audit in private nursing homes/ hospitals would be conducted and threatened to cancel registrations if they were not observing the norms.

Directing hospitals listed under the Employees Health Scheme to extend medical facilities to the beneficiaries, Mrs. Malakondaiah warned them of action if they violated the agreement entered into with the government.

Mrs. Malakondaiah emphasised the need to increase the number of OP and pharmacy counters in the hospital. “Though the hospital is not a teaching institute, yet efforts are on to keep CT and MRI scans open round-the-clock,” she said.

Electronic Health Record

In order to keep a record of the patients’ health, plans were afoot to introduce electronic health record system, she said and added that it would initially begin with inpatients and extended later to outpatients. The system would help doctors track patient’s health condition. She expressed satisfaction with the maintenance of the wards and premises.

Collector Vivek Yadav, Vaidya Vidhan Parishad Commissioner Durga Prasad, Hospital Development Committee chairperson V.S. Prasad, Superintendent of the hospital Sitarama Raju and others were present.

