President to spend 3 hours at Tirumala today

Governor, CM to receive him at airport

President Ramnath Kovind accompanied by his family members will arrive at Tirumala on Tuesday for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The President will be spending about three hours here during his entire six-hour trip.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will receive the President at the airport and accompany him on his pilgrimage.

Mr. Kovind is scheduled to fly in at Tirupati airport at 9.45 a.m. and drive straight to the temple of goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor. From there he will reach the Padmavati guest house at Tirumala around 12.15 p.m. After a brief stay, he will visit the Varahaswamy temple as is the tradition, and then have darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple.

He is scheduled to reach the airport around 3.50 p.m. and fly to Ahmedabad by a special aircraft.

It is tentatively planned to suspend the darshan at the Tirumala temple a couple of hours in advance so as to enable the security personnel complete the mandatory sterilisation ahead of Mr. Kovind’s visit.

Arrangements

The TTD, district revenue and police authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the visit.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy accompanied by Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta, Tirupati (Urban) SP Avula Ramesh Reddy and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy inspected all the places the President is scheduled to visit and took stock of the arrangements made.

The Collector told the officials and personnel to strictly adhere to health protocols and compulsorily wear a mask while on duty.

The Collector and the staff taking part in the President’s programme underwent COVID-19 tests at the airport and the RDO office.

He directed the District Medical and Health Officer (SNHO) to make N95 masks available in all the vehicles in the President’s convoy.