President condoles Y.C. Simhadri’s death

‘He was a bright academic and university administrator par excellence’

President Ram Nath Kovind has condoled the death of Y.C. Simhadri, former Vice Chancellor of Andhra University.

In a letter to his wife Naoko Simhadri on Sunday, the President described Simhadri as a ‘bright academic and university administrator par excellence’. Having served as Vice-Chancellor of four universities across India, Simhadri had earned immense appreciation for his acumen in the field of university administration and hence became synonymous with the epithet “Vice-Chancellor of All Vice-Chancellors,” the President said.

He was fondly called as walking library for his profound knowledge in the subject of Criminology, Mr. Kovind said. His services to the nation were invaluable during his stint as Member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). He will be remembered for his simplicity, humble nature and positive attitude towards life, the President said.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to Ms. Naoko Simhadri and her family and hoped that God would give her and her family the strength to bear with the loss.