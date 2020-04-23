Premature baby gets a new lease of life

A male baby boy, who weighed just 840 grams at the time of birth, was discharged from the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Thursday following a 75-day treatment which saw his weight going up to 1.4 kg.

On February 10, U. Naga Lakshmi of Bikkavolu delivered the baby boy in her seventh month of pregnancy.

“The baby was kept on ventilator for two days and blood transfusion was performed as part of the treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). He is healthy and responding to his mother,” GGH Superintendent M. Raghavendra told The Hindu.

“Factors such as anaemic conditions and pre-eclampsia are to be blamed for the premature delivery, in which survival of baby will be in question,” said Dr. Raghavendra.

The team of doctors led by M.S. Raju, head of Paediatrics Department, and N. Madhavi treated the baby.

‘Well equipped’

The GGH authorities handed over the baby to the parents in the presence of his grandmother Kanthamma.

The team of doctors earned accolades from the district authorities for their service during the COVID-19 health emergency.

Dr. Raghavendra said the GGH was well equipped and such cases would be accepted round the clock.