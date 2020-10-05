Pregnant worker killed, patient hurt in a roof collapse incident at COVID Hospital

According to sources, the deceased was moving a newly arrived COVID patient into a ward when a part of the roof with granite blocks fell on her, killing her on the spot.

A 30-year-old woman worker, who was two months pregnant, was killed on the spot and a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient was critically injured, when the roof of a floor under construction at an extension building collapsed on them at the SVIMS Padmavathi COVID Hospital in Tirupati on Sunday night.

“When a COVID patient arrived at portico, Ms. Radhika rushed to attend the case and in just a couple of minutes, tragedy overtook her at the adjoining block. We are also scared since the entire structure of the building has developed cracks,” a woman staff said.

Local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party rushed to the spot and blamed the contractor for poor quality construction, demanding his arrest. They also demanded ₹1 crore ex-gratia to the family of the deceased, failing which an agitation would be called for.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Alla Nani on Monday ordered an inquiry into the incident, sought the SVIMS management to initiate steps to avert such mishaps. He said the government would stand by the family members of the deceased.