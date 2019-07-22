Pregnant woman carried in a sling for 1 km

A pregnant woman, J. Devi (30), of Kothavalasa village in V. Madugula mandal of the district had to be carried in a sling for about 1 km on Sunday as the ‘108’ ambulance could not reach the village as the road turned muddy due to incessant rain during the past few days.

The woman developed labour pains early on Sunday, and her relatives dialled for the EMRI 108 ambulance.

As the road became muddy and slippery due to rain, the driver could not risk going on the stretch.

The woman had to be carried on a sling up to the main road and then shifted to the ambulance to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at K.J. Puram. District Collector V. Vinay Chand directed the Medical and Health officials to follow up the case.

DMHO S. Tirupathi Rao said the woman was admitted to the PHC at 9 a.m. and she delivered a baby girl at 10.03 a.m. The baby, weighing 3.5 kg, and the mother were fine.

The ASHA worker and ANM were following up the case.

Dr. Tirupathi Rao said they were creating awareness among the women, particularly those in the rural and tribal areas, on the need to get themselves admitted to the hospital at least one week before the delivery date.