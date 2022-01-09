Precaution dose for senior citizens from today

The State has geared up to administer the precaution dose or the third dose of vaccine against COVID-19 to senior citizens from Monday at village and ward secretariats and primary health centres.

As per the guidelines of the Centre to administer booster doses to senior citizens with comorbidities, healthcare and frontline workers, the State government has planned to administer at least five lakh doses.

Between January 10 and 13, ANMs and ASHA workers will administer doses to senior citizens while simultaneously healthcare workers will get vaccinated at their respective workplaces.

A special drive will be conducted to reach out to frontline works, including employees of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj, Police, armed forces and special forces under Union Home Ministry and others on January 12 and 13.

All those receiving the precautionary dose should have taken the second dose at least 39 weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the State has administered the vaccine to over 19.95 lakh beneficiaries of 15-18 age group after the vaccination drive began on January 3. So far, 7.34 crore doses, including 4.21 crore first doses and 3.13 crore second doses, were administered in the State.