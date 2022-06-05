PRC issue: PTD Employees’ JAC to discuss fallout of G.O.s on June 8

‘None of the recommendations made by Ashutosh Mishra Committee incorporated’

‘None of the recommendations made by Ashutosh Mishra Committee incorporated’

Five months after announcing the 11 th PRC for the government employees, the State government has released separate orders (G.O.s 113/114) pertaining to the pay revision for the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APSRTC), and the employees’ unions are up in arms against it.

Expressing resentment over the G.O.s, leaders of the Public Transport Department (PTD) Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) have called for a meeting of the department employees on June 8 to explain to them in detail the significant repercussions of the orders.

In a statement on Sunday, JAC conveners Y. Srinivasa Rao and P. Damodara Rao said the PRC for the PTD employees was released on Friday night, and none of the recommendations made by the Ashutosh Mishra Committee had been incorporated. The scale fixation would cause monetary loss to certain category of employees, they said.

Monetary loss

“We will urge the APSRTC management to rectify the components that are likely to cause monetary loss to the employees. We also want to discuss in details with the employees about the other crucial issues that have been taken to the notice of the management by way of making representations,” said the JAC leaders, adding that if the management went ahead with the implementation of the G.O.s in the given form, it would only compound the woes of the employees.