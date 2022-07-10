‘Prarambh’ welcomes students at Krea University

At least 178 students from 22 States have joined the university

The IFMR Graduate School of Business (IFMR-GSB), located on the Krea University campus in Sri City, welcomed its incoming MBA cohorts with ‘Prarambh 2022’, which incidentally marks the return of the orientation programme to an on-campus event after two long years marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day event was designed to ensure a smooth transition for the future management leaders and acclimatise them to the holistic learning environment created on the campus by building a strong mentor-student relationship and immersive internship opportunities. As many as 178 students from across 22 States of India have joined the university this year.

IFMR-GSB Dean, Lakshmi Kumar, said ‘Prarambh’ would include academics, campus tour, mentorships, and social aspects of the campus. Ranganath N. Krishna, independent director and former managing director of Grundfos Pumps India, who attended as an industry expert, explained the nuances of the corporate environment and the opportunities awaiting the youngsters.