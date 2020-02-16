Prakasam police win SKOCH award for ‘Abhay’ initiative

The Prakasam district police won the SKOCH award in the District Governance category for its ‘Abhay’ initiative — a first-of-its-kind service meant for the help of stranded women.

The initiative was launched by the Prakasam police in the wake of the gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian in November 2019 that sent shockwaves across the country.

Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal will receive the award in New Delhi on March 14, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Under the ‘Abhay’ initiative, police personnel will escort stranded women travelling late at night safely to their homes, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. This initiative was also replicated by several States and districts across the country.

“It is a satisfying moment for us as apart from the SKOCH award, Prakasam police also recently won the ‘Technology Sabha’ award, the SKOCH award for Project JIO (Junior Investigation Officer) and 7th GFiles Award for improving administrative efficiency through innovative use of technology,” Mr. Kaushal said.