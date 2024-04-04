GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Prakasam Collector enquires about welfare in remote tribal village in Nallamala forest

A.S. Dinesh Kumar urges the residents to cast their votes in the forthcoming elections; villagers seek good roads and teacher for Ashram school

April 04, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ONGOLE

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar interacting with the residents of the tribal hamlet of Palutla.

Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar interacting with the residents of the tribal hamlet of Palutla. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar enquired about the welfare of the Chenchu and Sugali tribes living in Palutla village of Yerragondlapalem sub-division when he went there on April 3 (Wednesday) to take stock of the arrangements being made for the forthcoming elections.

The residents of the village located in the Nallamala forest urged the Collector to provide roads and allot teachers for the Ashram School in the village. The tribal people, who cultivate chilli and cotton, said that agriculture officers be appointed in their village to help them get timely advisories on farm operations.

In response, Ms. Dinesh Kumar asked the ITDA officials accompanying him to introduce horticulture crops in the village. The Collector, during his maiden visit to the village, also enquired about the health, education, drinking water and other facilities available there.

Sub-Collector Rahul Meena informed the Collector that the village had 961 voters and arrangements were being made for transportation of poll material.

The Collector urged the residents of this remote village to utilise their right to vote.

Poll percentage

“I request the villagers to call their family members who have migrated to other places for livelihood and ensure they cast their vote. In the previous election, Palutla village recorded a poll percentage of 70. We are trying to improve the figure to at least 80% this election,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.

He instructed Mandal Revenue Officer (Tahsildar) Soma Naik and the police to ensure the necessary security arrangements during the elections.

Yerragondlapalem Sub-Collector Rahul Meena, Srisailam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Director Ravindra Reddy, Deputy Director (Project Tiger) Vignesh Appavu, Sub-DFO A. Venu, and District Tribal Welfare Officer Jagannadha Rao and other officers accompanied the Collector.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.