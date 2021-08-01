Prakasam Barrage to receive 5 lakh cusecs flood by today evening

Officials of 15 mandals alongside the Krishna alerted

Prakasam Barrage across Krishna river is most likely to receive over five lakh cusecs of flood inflow by Sunday evening.

District Collector J. Nivas alerted all the officials of 15 mandals alongside the Krishna from Jaggaiahpeta to Avanigadda.

In a meeting here on Saturday, he said about 5.5 lakh cusecs flood water was being discharged at Srisailam and in Nagarjuna Sagar downstream there was 256 tmcft of water. Nagarjuna Sagar would be full by Sunday morning and surplus water would be discharged downstream.

The same would reach Prakasam Barrage by Sunday evening, he said. As the water levels would rise in the night time, officials were asked to be extra cautious and shift people and cattle, if necessary.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, Prakasam Barrage was discharging 35,526 cusecs and receiving 40,003 cusecs. Mr. Nivas visited the Bhupesh Gupta Nagar area in Krishnalanka which is prone to inundation due to flood.

First flood warning at Prakasam Barrage will be issued when the outflow crosses 3.69 lakh cusecs and second and the last warning would be issued at 5.66 lakh cusecs.